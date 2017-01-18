Trump-Putin bromance is the buzz for South Florida’s Russians

0:28 A look at the next 3 storms projected to hit Sacramento, Northern California Pause

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

1:22 Kevin Starr, California’s premier historian, dead at 76

1:19 George H.W. Bush honored with Presidential Medal Of Freedom (2010)

2:47 Watch big rig slide to safety down I-80 east of Truckee, with CHP escort

4:11 Kansas man released 12 years early by President Obama

1:22 Inside the beginning of the Manning trial

1:15 "There really is a God," crash survivor says

3:00 White House describes 'stark difference' between Snowden and Manning cases