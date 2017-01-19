On eve of inauguration, Trump supporters, opponents clash outside 'DeploraBall'

1:32 President-elect Donald Trump arrives in Washington Pause

1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers

6:18 Watch the police videos showing what happened before and after officers fatally shot mentally ill man (explicit language)

3:08 Newborn stolen from hospital 18 years ago found safe

2:40 How long does it take to scroll to the bottom of an Excel spreadsheet?

0:57 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

3:13 Sacramento blues musician arraigned

1:21 Former legislator Lucy Killea is dead at 94