Police and protesters clash in D.C. before Trump’s inauguration

1:03 Man claims DeploraBall protesters beat him Pause

1:30 Trump family arrives at St. John's Church

1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk'

0:37 Customer finds swastikas on the soles of his shoes

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

1:32 President-elect Donald Trump arrives in Washington