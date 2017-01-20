Trump inauguration speech stirred strong feelings among Californians in Congress

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people' Pause

1:11 Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States

1:22 Trump protesters hit with pepper spray on Inauguration Day

1:18 Protesters take to streets of D.C. on inauguration day

1:03 Man claims DeploraBall protesters beat him

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

0:31 Anti-Trump protesters march before dance break on Inauguration Day

1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers

1:32 President-elect Donald Trump arrives in Washington