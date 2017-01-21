Women's March in Washington and cities across the nation

Nicole Monceaux from New York City, attends the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington, on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency. Thousands are massing on the National Mall for the Women's March, and they're gathering, too, in spots around the world.
Sait Serkan Gurbuz
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actresses Chelsea Handler and Charlize Theron, right, participate in the "Women's March On Main" during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Park City, Utah.
Arthur Mola
Invision/AP
Civil rights activist Dolores Huerta participates in the "Women's March On Main" during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Park City, Utah.
Arthur Mola
Invision/AP
Protesters stream onto Independence Avenue at the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington.
John Minchillo
AP
Gloria Steinem, center right, greets protesters at the barricades before speaking at the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington.
John Minchillo
AP
Protesters gather at the stage for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington.
John Minchillo
AP
Women rally at Capitol Hill as they make their voices heard on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. Organizers of the Women's March on Washington expect more than 200,000 people to attend the gathering. Other protests are expected in other U.S. cities.
Jose Luis Magana
AP
Jodi Evans from Los Angeles, Calif., attends the Women's March on Washington on Independence Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington, on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency. Thousands are massing on the National Mall for the Women's March, and they're gathering, too, in spots around the world.
Sait Serkan Gurbuz
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Thousands of protesters fill the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as they participate in a Women's March Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in Philadelphia. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in Washington and around the nation.
Jacqueline Larma
AP
A protester raises her fist and shouts as she participates in a Women's March Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in Philadelphia. Women's marches are being held across the world following the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
Jacqueline Larma
AP