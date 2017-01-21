Californians find solace in huge turnout at Women’s March in D.C.

0:37 Scenes from Sacramento's Women's March Pause

0:28 Women's March on Sacramento gets underway

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

0:38 Crowds of women arrive for Women's March on Washington

0:49 Counterprotesters were rare at Women's March on Sacramento, and one was told to move because he lacked permit

1:43 Inaugural Day protest at state Capitol in Sacramento

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

1:46 What is a ‘Botts Dot’? A field guide to Caltrans’ road markers

1:50 Opinions, issues abound among thousands of Women's March participants in Sacramento