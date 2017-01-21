White House decides crowd size matters — and slams media for reporting it

0:37 Scenes from Sacramento's Women's March Pause

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

3:25 Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris: Fight we will do, fight we will win

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:00 Women's marches pop up all over the U.S.

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

3:08 Newborn stolen from hospital 18 years ago found safe

1:50 Opinions, issues abound among thousands of Women's March participants in Sacramento