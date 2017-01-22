Trump won't release his tax returns because people don't care, top adviser says

3:00 Women's March in Sacramento draws thousands Pause

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

1:00 Women's marches pop up all over the U.S.

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

3:25 Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris: Fight we will do, fight we will win

7:26 Black in Obama's White House

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration