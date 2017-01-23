Father and son accused of rape want 'only law book that matters' at trial: The Bible

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days? Pause

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March

1:55 Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000, official says

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide