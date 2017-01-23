Donald Trump gives Illinois man $10,000 to help pay for dad’s cancer treatment

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration Pause

3:25 Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris: Fight we will do, fight we will win

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

2:12 'This virus just attacks the body and the brain': Danielle Alaimo describes CMV

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March

1:11 Helmet cam captures motorcyclist's brush with death on freeway

1:55 Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000, official says

2:19 Michael Sampino takes the reins at iconic Joe Marty's sports bar

0:22 Packed RT train leaves some Women's March riders behind