Her dogs were looking for a bone when they set the kitchen on fire

3:12 2017 Oscars nominees: Best film, actor, actress and other top categories Pause

2:19 Michael Sampino takes the reins at iconic Joe Marty's sports bar

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

4:11 Kansas man released 12 years early by President Obama

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:44 Man caught on camera looking up women's skirts in Walmart

1:06 What to do when you meet a python