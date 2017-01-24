Teacher’s aide faked cancer to get time off for criminal court case, officials say

3:12 2017 Oscars nominees: Best film, actor, actress and other top categories Pause

2:19 Michael Sampino takes the reins at iconic Joe Marty's sports bar

1:11 Epic Sierra snowfall has skiers gleeful, residents shoveling

3:25 Sen. Kamala Harris: Fight we will do, fight we will win

3:25 Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris: Fight we will do, fight we will win

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:41 Woman accused of killing husband says little at court hearing