U.S. downgraded from full democracy to flawed one by new academic study

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration Pause

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:16 Beat the crowds at Yosemite

2:19 Michael Sampino takes the reins at iconic Joe Marty's sports bar

3:00 Women's March in Sacramento draws thousands

1:01 Sacramento State students react to on-campus lead contamination

0:57 Sacramento homeless residents react to second death in front of city hall

0:49 Counterprotesters were rare at Women's March on Sacramento, and one was told to move because he lacked permit

1:50 Opinions, issues abound among thousands of Women's March participants in Sacramento