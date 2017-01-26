Are women 'really smart'? Young girls don't tend to think so, new study shows

0:57 Sacramento homeless residents react to second death in front of city hall Pause

1:22 Commuter train crashing into FedEx truck caught on camera

1:11 Helmet cam captures motorcyclist's brush with death on freeway

3:25 Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris: Fight we will do, fight we will win

0:22 Man pardoned by Obama killed by masked men at halfway house

2:51 Naked woman steals sheriff deputy's truck, leads police on 70-mile chase

2:19 Michael Sampino takes the reins at iconic Joe Marty's sports bar

2:04 Loaves & Fishes' Sister Libby is ready to move on

3:00 Women's March in Sacramento draws thousands