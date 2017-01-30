President Trump transition leader's goal is two-thirds cut in EPA employees

2:01 Drone shows high rushing water at Sacramento area weirs Pause

0:07 High winds, heavy snowfall building up on I-80

1:12 Thrashing rains, winds batter Sacramento region

0:06 Rushing water on the Yuba River at Donner Pass

0:50 Refugee ban protesters denounce Trump order at Sacramento airport

0:30 New Sacramento transit chief vows fast action

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading

1:14 UC Davis law student helps free people detained in San Francisco's airport after Trump refugee executive order

0:42 Ami Bera hosts huge concerned crowd at town hall meeting