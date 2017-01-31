Photo of Muslim girl and smiling Jewish boy at airport protest ‘affecting people’

It’s a picture of a father with his son on his shoulders and another father with his daughter on his shoulders.
But the photo, taken by Chicago Tribune photographer Nuccio DiNuzzo at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport during protests over President Donald Trump’s travel ban executive order, shows so much more than that to many — particularly in a time of great unrest across the country.
“I think the picture speaks for itself,” DiNuzzo told Time.
Seven-year-old Meryem Yildirim is wearing a hajib and carrying a sign that says “Love, Love.” Her father, Fatim, has a sign that says “Empathy.”
They are talking with 9-year-old Adin Bendat-Appell, who is wearing a yarmulke and carrying a sign that says “Hate has no home here.” His father, Rabbi Jordan Bendat-Appell, is carrying a sign that says “We’ve seen this before. Never again. Jews against the ban.”
"Untitled" #MuslimBan #chicago pic.twitter.com/Vvm4zo9Icp— Nuccio DiNuzzo (@ChiTribNuccio) January 31, 2017
Bendat-Appell said he felt he and his family, descendants of Holocaust survivors, had an obligation to protest.
"We went to do something that would bring more light, love and hope into the world. We hope children realize that they have this choice to make," Bendat-Appell told Mashable.
The image captures Aldin and Jordan with wide smiles and the families have extended their relationship.
“We exchanged information and have been in touch since the protest," Jordan Bendat-Appell told Mashable.
The photo received more than 8,800 retweets and 14,000 likes on Twitter.
“It makes me feel good. It’s affecting people emotionally,” DiNuzzo told Time.
