February 2, 2017 7:01 AM

Super Bowl Commercials: Watch them here

Here are some of the Super Bowl 51 commercials scheduled to air during the big game. The celebrities, the horses, the special effects, and the things you didn’t see coming. At all.

Audi: Daughter #DriveProgress

Avocados from Mexico: Secret Society

Bud Light: Between Friends

Bud Light: Ghost Spuds

Budweiser: Born The Hard Way

Buffalo Wild Wings: The Conspiracy with Brett Farve

Buick: Big Game commercial with Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr

Busch beer: “BUSCHHHHH”

Febreze: Halftime #BathroomBreak

Fiji Water: Nature's Gift

Ford: Go Further

GoDaddy.com: The Internet Wants You

Honda: The Power of Dreams

Hyundai: Operation Better with Joe Montana

Intel: Brady Everyday

KFC: Colonel vs. Colonel

Kia Niro: Hero's Journey

Lexus: Man and Machine

Mercedes-Benz: Easy Driver

Mr. Clean: Cleaner of Your Dreams

Nintendo: Switch

Skittles: Romance

Snickers: Live with Adam Driver

Sprint: Extreme Measures

Squarespace: Who is JohnMalkovich.com?

Squarespace: Calling JohnMalkovich.com

Tide: Gronk's Cleaners Discount

Tide: Gronk Sorta Gets It Out

Tiffany & Co.: Introducing Lady Gaga

Evony: The King’s Return

TurboTax: Humpty Fall

Wealthsimple: Mad World

Wendy's: Cold As Ice

