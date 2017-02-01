For 20 years, a high school football team hazed players with sexual assault, lawsuit says

0:47 John Berryhill on bacon Pause

2:02 Jobs of NASCAR: Meet Spanky, the chef who cooks 150 pounds of bacon per weekend to feed his team

2:08 Celebrity chef Guy Fieri at Dell’Osso Family Farm

1:45 Growing mushrooms near Oakdale

2:16 Florida activists arrested for trying to feed the homeless without a permit

4:08 Cane-swinging passenger lays out bus driver's attacker: 'Rise up again I'm gonna hit ya!'

1:14 Why grow organic?

0:53 Delta grounded flights Sunday due to 'automation issue', website also down

1:42 DirecTV workers strike over technician's termination