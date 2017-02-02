Teacher wins the hearts of his students with special handshakes for each of them

0:47 UC Davis students and faculty save public research data before it vanishes Pause

2:32 Racial justice group demands apology for Folsom teacher's lynching remarks

4:38 'Colored Lights' by Skyler's Pool

1:16 From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance

0:24 Watch: Placer deputies arrest Loomis man on suspicion of vehicle burglary, fraud

2:57 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

0:53 Sierra snow survey shows snowpack at 153 percent of average

0:54 Sac State's Trevis Jackson talks about Hornets, life, family and his famous comedian stepfather