This teen made $40,000, all because his lamb wouldn't pee

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast Pause

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

0:52 Watch for this Folsom High, Stanford grad playing in Super Bowl 51

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

11:15 Afghan allies from war on terror struggle to find the American dream

0:41 Caltrans tries to get wrong way freeway drivers to turn around

2:06 These Patriots, Falcons will power top offenses into Super Bowl LI