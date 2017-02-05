Homeland Security seemed eager to obey judge’s order. Here’s why.

0:32 Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faces loud crowd and a police escort outside Pause

0:32 Protesters follow Rep. Tom McClintock out of Roseville town hall meeting under police escort

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

11:15 Afghan allies from war on terror struggle to find the American dream

3:46 DeMarcus Cousins on Kings 109-106 victory vs Warriors

1:16 From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance