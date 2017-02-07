Vigilante hacker hits child porno sites on murky ‘dark web’

5:21 Officer Martin and Chief Fitzgerald meeting audio Pause

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

0:58 With one shot, Kansas game warden frees two deer

2:16 Florida activists arrested for trying to feed the homeless without a permit

1:16 From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance

0:47 Flooding and high river flows along the American River Parkway

1:40 Eric Holder makes first visit to California Capitol as outside counsel

0:24 Tree trimmer dies after limb snaps

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban