Volatile political debate means handling refugees with extreme care

1:08 Damaged Oroville Dam spillway undergoes more water releases Pause

1:39 Five Circus Sarasota members fall from high wire during practice

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:04 Burglars with hammer vs. impact resistant glass? It's a break-in fail

1:06 Chemistry between stars was key to making 'Money Monster'

1:57 Education Secretary nominee DeVos: I will be an advocate for all great schools

1:45 Growing mushrooms near Oakdale

1:14 Why grow organic?

0:58 Caught on camera: Game warden fires shot to free bucks locked by the antlers