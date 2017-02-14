She thought she could vote. But now this mother of 4 is getting 8 years in prison

1:48 Trucks, helicopters dump loads of boulders in rush to fortify Oroville dam spillway Pause

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

0:58 Watch: Drone flies over auxiliary spillway at Lake Oroville

2:15 Watch the preparation before using helicopters to drop bags of rock into hole at Oroville Dam

0:07 Streams of cars seen fleeing Oroville area

0:55 Evacuees wait to fill gas tanks at Quik Stop on Hwy 99 and Bogue Road

0:44 Dramatic video captures break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

2:16 Drone flies over Lake Oroville Auxiliary Spillway

0:46 See water rush at Oroville Dam as untested emergency spillway activated