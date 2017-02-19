An elderly woman sat in one chair so long, her skin started to mold to it

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants Pause

1:10 CHP officer details what happened in the I-5 crash killing two people

2:13 What does U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement do?

1:35 Fear of immigration raids concerned KC churchgoers on Sunday

0:36 A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:55 Learn how to 'pour over' properly