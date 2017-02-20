‘I don’t feel high ... I feel better’: 98-year-old tries pot, then cuts back on morphine

1:39 Get a glimpse of the damage to Oroville Dam's main spillway after several days of running at 100,000 cubic feet per second Pause

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

0:47 Immigration Rally: 'Enough is enough.'

0:45 See it here: Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator'

2:09 Your rights when confronted by immigration enforcement officials

0:36 A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth

1:00 Attorney on possible illegal immigration enforcement activity in Beaufort County

1:50 Bluffton daycare closes for immigrant strike