Group buys ‘lost and found’ ad for a senator it accuses of dodging voters

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants Pause

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

1:23 Under threat of Oroville dam, hundreds find shelter at Nevada County Fairgrounds

2:38 How to use the nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

0:38 Watch Guinness World Record holder Shemika Charles limbo under a truck (without spilling glasses of water)

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

1:55 Learn how to 'pour over' properly

1:35 Fear of immigration raids concerned KC churchgoers on Sunday