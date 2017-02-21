Pizza, beer and family feuds: Why are people getting into fights at Chuck E. Cheese’s?

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants Pause

2:15 Atomic City Beard Club

2:38 How to use the nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices

2:03 Storm forecast includes flooding and wind gusts

1:26 Oroville Dam's main spillway 'stable' but eroded as officials adjust flow rate

0:32 Don Pedro spillway water flows over road

4:54 Kings GM Divac says Kings fans 'deserve better' while discussing Cousins trade

1:07 California Family Fitness offers exercise class for cancer survivors

1:39 Get a glimpse of the damage to Oroville Dam's main spillway after several days of running at 100,000 cubic feet per second