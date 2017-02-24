Press corps protests White House briefing that excluded some media outlets

1:32 See inside McClatchy's future video lab Pause

0:47 Kevin Faulconer says San Diego is a model city

5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam | Watch construction of tallest dam in the U.S. in the 1960s

2:29 49ers GM John Lynch speaks at presser

1:39 Dianne Feinstein says banning Steve Bannon to Russia is a 'nice thought'

0:46 See the damage evolve: Oroville spillway erosion over time

1:13 CHP bell ringing service for Officer Lucas Chellew

0:37 California Assembly Republicans try to take on majority Democrats

0:50 Pro cliff jumpers take the plunge at McCloud Falls