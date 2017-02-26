Do you have this apple sauce? Throw it away or return it. It could contain glass

1:37 Kings GM Vlade Divac says Cousins trade materialized quickly Pause

2:06 Kings fans react to the Cousins trade

0:59 Procession honors fallen CHP Officer Lucas Chellew

10:34 Actor Bill Paxton talks about seeing JFK in Fort Worth

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis