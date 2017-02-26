Ethics concerns lead second of Trump’s armed services secretary nominees to withdraw

0:46 See the damage evolve: Oroville spillway erosion over time Pause

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera

10:34 Actor Bill Paxton talks about seeing JFK in Fort Worth

2:42 Milo Yiannopoulos resigns from Breitbart, after book deal pulled and uninvited from CPAC

1:37 Kings GM Vlade Divac says Cousins trade materialized quickly

1:23 Jim Brulte says Democrats are ruining California

3:12 2017 Oscars nominees: Best film, actor, actress and other top categories