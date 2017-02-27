Judge sides with transgender students over bathroom access

1:49 Texas transgender wrestler wins girls state title Pause

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

1:20 Indiana State Police officer points out an auto safety feature you should be using

0:56 Beauty and danger: New images show Lake Oroville and the dam

3:30 Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

2:06 Kings fans react to the Cousins trade

1:23 Jim Brulte says Democrats are ruining California