Injuries reported as car runs into people at Alabama Mardi Gras parade

2:51 We try the new Girl Scout cookie flavors for you Pause

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

1:12 How Oscars statues are made

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

1:26 Smartphones getting smarter

2:34 Sarasota couple discuss heroin overdoses and potency in recorded jail phone call

1:58 Mother of baby born with Zika complications shares heartbreaking ordeal

3:25 Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris: Fight we will do, fight we will win

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis