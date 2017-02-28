SEALs unit punished for flying Trump flag in convoy

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral Pause

7:12 Activist's encounter with Fort Worth police becomes key part of 5th Circuit ruling (Part 2)

10:34 Actor Bill Paxton talks about seeing JFK in Fort Worth

1:26 Mulvaney: Trump's budget 'blueprint' will represent 'top-line numbers only'

1:57 7 planets orbiting nearby star could hold life

1:12 How Oscars statues are made

3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera

1:06 This Bellingham teen's passion is poultry

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?