Why military leaders say Trump’s planned budget cuts are a national security risk

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause

2:34 Sarasota couple discuss heroin overdoses and potency in recorded jail phone call

2:12 Cruz: The Internet is fine

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera

1:10 Oroville Dam shuts down main spillway, crews begin damage assessment

3:01 Happy to be in the starting lineup, Cauley-Stein says 'flawless' defense is key to Kings' success

0:58 Early morning fire destroys part of Rocklin home

3:30 Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco