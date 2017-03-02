Lawsuit against BuzzFeed over publishing ex-spy’s Trump dossier moves to federal court

1:19 Agriculture interests bash Isadore Hall's impartiality on labor board Pause

1:11 Latest aerial view of Lake Oroville spillway repair area

2:00 Jeff Sessions sworn in as attorney general

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped

4:02 Six-grader Samhita Kumar bested 60 other local students to win the California Central Valley Spelling Bee

2:54 Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger during pregame against Brooklyn Nets

1:29 Snow survey through the years: 1958-2017

0:34 Sacramento Beer Week is so big, it needs ten days

1:10 Oroville Dam shuts down main spillway, crews begin damage assessment