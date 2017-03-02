Judge: Casey Anthony may have accidentally killed daughter

1:34 Championship step team performs at SWIC Pause

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift

1:23 Under threat of Oroville dam, hundreds find shelter at Nevada County Fairgrounds

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband

6:41 Taking on Trump's travel ban

1:47 The checks and balances of executive orders

0:16 See Placerville’s Hangtown Creek running bright green - St. Patrick's Day prank or no?

1:19 Agriculture interests bash Isadore Hall's impartiality on labor board

0:30 Watch Caltrans blow to pieces huge boulders blocking highway