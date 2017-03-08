Agencies reporting 911 outage for AT&T customers across U.S.

3:01 Why it's hard to keep the pounds off Pause

0:23 Light rail trains return to Historic Folsom

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop

0:46 See water rush at Oroville Dam as untested emergency spillway activated

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

11:47 SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds

2:23 Intelligence officials confident Russians behind election attacks

0:58 Buchanan High students talk about the Clovis Unified dress code

2:25 California Insurance Commisioner Dave Jones on single-payer health care: 'That's the way we have to go.'