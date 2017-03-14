They posted her nude video and sent obscene messages, but she’s determined to enlist

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County Pause

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

1:25 Miami cop charged with stealing from drivers

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop

3:01 Why it's hard to keep the pounds off

3:49 Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco

1:08 De Vere's helped many "brave the shave" for St. Baldrick's fundraiser