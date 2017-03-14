Travel disrupted, deliveries delayed as storm paralyzes Northeast

Washington's famed cherry blossoms are covered in ice during a late winter storm in Washington, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, looking toward the Washington Monument. The National Park Service is concerned about the impact of cold weather on the blossoms.
Susan Walsh
AP Photo
Austin Diaz, left, and Tresor Russell, right, run up Warwick Street as they hunt for customers in need of shoveling Tuesday, March 14, 2017. The two had the day off from Middletown High School and were shoveling for a few repeat customers as well as looking for new ones. "When we knock on doors most people ask us to come back later when the storm is almost over," said Diaz.
Hartford Courant via AP
Cloe Poisson
Vehicles travel on Main Street in Bethlehem, Pa., on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, as a Nor'easter hit the Lehigh Valley. The heaviest snow in Pennsylvania fell in a swath from the Gettysburg area near the Maryland line in the south, straight north to New York, and northeast to the Pocono Mountains, the Lehigh Valley and the Scranton and Wilkes-Barre region.
The Morning Call via AP
April Bartholomew
Mark Brown III, Camp Hill, shovels his sidewalk and driveway after a winter storm dumped over a foot of snow Tuesday, March 14, 2017. The powerful nor’easter grounded nearly 6,000 flights, knocked out power to over 180,000 customers from Virginia northward, closed schools in cities big and small and prompted dire warnings to stay off the roads. Amtrak suspended service and the post office halted mail delivery.
PennLive.com via AP
Mark Pynes
Two women struggle to walk in the blowing snow during a winter storm Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Boston.
Michael Dwyer
AP Photo
A pedestrian walks with an umbrella during a severe blizzard on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Scranton, Pa.
The Times & Tribune via AP
Butch Comegys
Brian Saiz walks "Lady" along Little Plain green on Broadway in Norwich, Conn., as a winter storm hits the region Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
The Day via AP
Sean D. Elliot
Snow removal along Main Street by Bristol Public Works during the a late winter snow storm on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Bristol, Conn.
The Bristol Press via AP
Mike Orazzi
A woman's umbrella is flipped inside out by the wind during a winter storm in Philadelphia, Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Matt Rourke
AP Photo
Nell Davis of Montpelier, Vt., who is traveling to Chicago waits out a snowstorm after her flight was cancelled at the Albany International Airport in Albany, N.Y., Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Hans Pennink
AP Photo
A lone motorist passes through the snow falling on Courthouse Square in downtown Norwich, Conn., as a winter storm strikes the region Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
The Day via AP
Sean D. Elliot
Michelle Fleming and her son Tyler play outside in the latest snow storm on Spruce Street in Bristol, Conn., on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
The Bristol Press via AP
Mike Orazzi
Paul Hammer of Ledgecrest Greenhouses changes the numbers off days remaining until spring on a sign in front of his nursery in Mansfield, Conn., Tuesday, March 14, 2017. A storm pounded the Northeast with more than a foot of snow in places Tuesday, paralyzing much of the Washington-to-Boston corridor after a remarkably mild February had lulled people into thinking the worst of winter was over.
Hartford Courant via AP
Mark Mirko