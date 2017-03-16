National

McDonald’s calls Trump ‘a disgusting excuse of a President’ then deletes tweet

By ELIZABETH KOH

McDonald’s corporate Twitter account posted a message calling President Donald Trump “a disgusting excuse of a President” before deleting it Thursday morning.

The tweet, which was briefly pinned to the top of its page, said “we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands.”

Screenshots of the short-lived tweet showed several thousand retweets and likes before it disappeared. The account did not immediately post an explanation for the message’s origin after it was erased.

A request for comment from McDonald’s corporate headquarters was not immediately returned.

