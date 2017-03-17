Company recalls 21,000 pounds of frozen pizza over listeria concerns

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County Pause

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

0:32 Baby pulled from car that went into lake

1:52 Major fire in downtown Raleigh

0:53 Aerial view of massive fire in downtown Raleigh

3:01 Why it's hard to keep the pounds off

0:29 Fire badly damages home on Dogwood Lane in Glen Carbon; coroner called

0:12 Body recovered from Highland, IL, lake