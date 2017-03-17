Should teens get birth control pills over-the-counter? Some doctors say yes.

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County Pause

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

0:32 Baby pulled from car that went into lake

2:02 Idaho AG Lawrence Wasden describes the Yantis shooting scene

27:40 Deputy Wood re-enacts the Yantis shooting scene

4:56 Five chaotic minutes before the shooting of Jack Yantis

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

3:01 Why it's hard to keep the pounds off

0:29 Fire badly damages home on Dogwood Lane in Glen Carbon; coroner called