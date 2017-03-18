Rock legend Chuck Berry dead at 90

1:30 Two children injured in accidental shooting outside Chuck E. Cheese's Pause

2:05 Sheriff confirms police had been to Glen Carbon home about 50 times

21:17 Watch entire press conference on Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash, and mom drowning

2:19 Neighborhood helps 7 children who survived fire, mom's drowning

0:51 Children fleeing fatal fire, reflection of flames, caught on surveillance video

2:42 Oroville Dam spillway ready to run again: How DWR did it

1:04 Attacker, victim both 'welcome guests' at home where fatal stabbing occurred

0:12 Watch: NASA captures green aurora that is fitting for St. Patrick's celebration

2:03 Excitement, tears, fanfare: This is what an NCAA Tournament in Sacramento looks like