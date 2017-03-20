Conservative pundit Tomi Lahren’s show suspended after she says she’s pro-choice

Fiery conservative commentator Tomi Lahren shocked political observers Friday when she went on “The View” and said she was in favor of abortion rights, while conservatives who were not were “hypocrites.”
Now, it appears her unusual stand has cost her her main job, at least temporarily. According to multiple media reports, Lahren’s show, “Final Thoughts with Tomi Lahren,” has been suspended for a week.
Lahren, 24, first rose to stardom with her show on TheBlaze TV, a conservative outlet founded by pundit Glenn Beck. With her controversial opinions on NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, Black Lives Matter and other liberal causes, she quickly became infamous in some circles and lauded in others, leading to a much-publicized and contentious debate between herself and Trevor Noah on “The Daily Show.”
But it was her comments on “The View” on Friday that sparked the most outrage from her own fans, who accused her of changing her opinion in order to fit in on the typically liberal talk show. She was criticized by some of her coworkers at TheBlaze and even Beck himself, who hired her, accused her of intellectual dishonesty and devoted a segment of his own radio show to disputing her argument.
Wait, libertarian views? Help me out on Trumpcare, stimulus, and executive orders. Trump is anything but libertarian. #intellectualhonesty https://t.co/jlt5sFvQMP— Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) March 20, 2017
That led to a report Monday from another conservative outlet, The Daily Caller, which said Lahren’s show had been suspended for “at least” one week. The Daily Caller also said it was not clear if the suspension was related to her comments, but noted that Lahren’s contract with TheBlaze expires in September and that she is expected to leave the media outlet at that time, now even more so that she has feuded publicly with its founder.
News of Lahren’s suspension was later confirmed by CNN and the Dallas Morning News, who cited The Blaze managing editor Leon Wolf.
“Tomi's show will not be in production this week,” Wolf said in an emailed statement to both outlets. TheBlaze has not responded to a request for comment by McClatchy.
Lahren told both outlets in emails that she was not allowed to comment on the matter. On Twitter, however, she hinted at the suspension, tweeting Monday night that she had “some ‘me’ time.”
So I've got some "me" time tonight. Anything good on TV? #TeamTomi— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 20, 2017
Several hours after that, she retweeted a message from a supporter that included a link to The Daily Caller’s report. She also included an American flag in her tweet.
March 21, 2017
On social media, news of Lahren’s suspension spread quickly, with many liberal detractors expressing mixed emotions about the reason for which she was suspended.
News: Tomi Lahren gets suspended from her show— brielle (@briellead) March 21, 2017
Me:
News: ..... for expressing she is pro-choice
Me: pic.twitter.com/72XTuosJUU
Comments