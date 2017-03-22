Teen sexually assaulted by several men on Facebook Live, cops say. No one reported it

1:53 Sen. Tillis makes the case for Gorsuch at senate hearing for Supreme Court nomination Pause

2:46 Feinstein asks Gorsuch if Roe v. Wade amounts to 'superprecedent'

3:40 Cancer survivor talks about life before Obamacare

1:17 Dr. Garen Wintemute had data preserved before it could possibly vanish

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears

2:23 Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

0:10 Rain pelts south Sacramento area

0:49 Jerry Brown optimistic about disaster relief from Trump

1:23 New 49ers QB Brian Hoyer: 'I have a lot of confidence in myself'