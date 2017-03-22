Police pour out underage spring breaker’s 210 Natty Light beers

He almost made it to his spring break destination, but due to a series of bad choices he ended up in jail instead.
The 19-year-old was headed to Destin, Florida for spring break on Friday when he was stopped on Interstate 10 by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, where deputies said he was “speeding and driving recklessly.” Destin is in Okaloosa County.
After he was stopped, the spring breaker gave a deputy an Alabama license with a “clearly altered date of birth,” according to the Northwest Florida Daily News. He told law enforcement the I.D. was just “dirty,” and he was actually born in 1998.
That prompted a search of the car, where deputies said they found seven 30-pack cases of Natural Light beer and marijuana in the console, in addition to the altered I.D., according to a Facebook post.
“If you’re only 19 years old and heading to Spring Break in Destin with seven 30 pack cases of beer in your truck, marijuana in the center console, and an altered drivers license to make your age 24, you probably don’t want to be speeding and driving recklessly on Interstate 10,” the post reads, along with a photo of the cases of beer weighing down a truck bed. “Going to jail.”
A commenter asked if law enforcement had poured all the beer out, and the moderator of the page confirmed it had. That prompted mixed reactions of wasting the beer and condemnations of “Natty” not being “real beer.”
“He basically had 30 beers for each day he was going to be here,” said Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Michele Nicholson.
The original post has been liked about 75,000 times and shared more than 60,000 times. Nicholson, who made the post, said in a follow-up Facebook post that she hopes it convinces other spring breakers to make better decisions.
“We want to make the point that this was not a good choice,” Nicholson told the Northwest Florida Daily News. “He started off his spring break going to jail.”
