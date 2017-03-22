Trump pledges support to save retired coal miners health care fund

1:32 See inside McClatchy's future video lab Pause

3:38 We'll be there

1:01 Bees found to have buzzworthy brain power

1:19 Gov. Brown slams Trump at Obamacare rally

2:02 Sacramento's most wanted: Meet the region's newest batch of fugitives

3:13 Concerned farm owners and farmworkers strategize over immigration

0:37 Whitewater flows as damaged Oroville Dam spillway is reopened

1:03 Isn't she lovely? Meet the Sacramento region's first baby of 2017

1:23 New 49ers QB Brian Hoyer: 'I have a lot of confidence in myself'