March 23, 2017 3:27 AM

Colorado city fights to keep ban on topless women

FORT COLLINS, Colo.

A Colorado city plans to appeal a federal judge's decision to temporarily halt enforcement of its ban on women going topless.

The Coloradoan reports (http://noconow.co/2nKBsj0) attorneys for the city of Fort Collins notified a federal appeals court Tuesday of their intent to challenge a preliminary injunction blocking a section of the city's public nudity law.

In granting the injunction last month, the judge said he would likely find the city ordinance that makes it a crime for women but not men to show their nipples unconstitutional.

The Fort Collins City Council voted to keep the law in 2015, rejecting a growing movement to remove gender-specific indecency codes. Two women then sued to challenge the law.

The city has argued the ordinance is needed to maintain public order and protect children.

