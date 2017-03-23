Here are the essential benefits that conservatives want scrapped in Obamacare repeal

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping Pause

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears

1:29 How to protect yourself against gas pump skimmers

1:17 Dr. Garen Wintemute had data preserved before it could possibly vanish

0:37 Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg talks goats

1:19 Gov. Brown slams Trump at Obamacare rally

0:53 New look at Oroville Dam spillway after reopening

2:02 Sacramento's most wanted: Meet the region's newest batch of fugitives

0:12 Watch: NASA captures green aurora that is fitting for St. Patrick's celebration